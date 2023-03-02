Indian enterprise software major, Ramco Systems signed a contract on Thursday with Eithad Airways Engineers, the world’s leading provider of commercial aircraft, to implement its Aviation Suite V5.9 software, according to an exchange filing.

Ramco Systems' stock price ended 6.8% higher at ₹235.90 apiece on the announcement that Eithad Airways will use its Aviation Suite V5.9 software. The stock reached a day's high of ₹241.55 apiece against the previous close.

The project was officially announced at the 2023 edition of MRO Middle East, held at Dubai Word Trade Centre, Dubai.

Ramco's integrated Aviation Suite, which includes modules for Contract & Quote Management, Maintenance Planning, Hangar Maintenance, Component Maintenance, Supply Chain Management, Engineering, Quality, Digital Task Cards, ePublications, and Customer Billing, will streamline multiple operations across Etihad Airways Engineering, providing the organisation with a single source of information with real-time visibility. Furthermore, Ramco's digital tools, such as Ramco Anywhere mobile apps, dashboards, and integrated customer portals, will digitise Etihad Airways Engineering's operations, improving process efficiencies and assisting them in going paperless, according to the press released.

Abdul Khaliq Saeed, CEO, Etihad Airways Engineering, said, “At Etihad Airways Engineering, we are passionate about integrating next generation technologies in today’s emerging aerospace trends in readiness for the future. By deploying Ramco’s state-of-the-art Aviation Suite, Etihad Airways Engineering will be able to deliver innovative solutions and services that will not only provide outstanding customer experience but will also optimise our cost and turnaround time by efficient resource utilisation. We are all set to leverage the power of automation with Ramco."

PR Venketrama Raja, Chairman, Ramco Systems, said, “It is remarkable to witness the trust that Ramco Aviation has been winning from renowned aircraft service providers such as Etihad Airways Engineering. Situated in the heart of one of the world’s most prolific aviation growth markets, Ramco’s association with Etihad Airways Engineering will play a key role in driving digitisation and increasing overall operational efficiency at Etihad Airways Engineering. With Ramco’s next-gen Aviation Suite infused with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we look forward to building a digital MRO journey at Etihad Airways Engineering.