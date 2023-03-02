Ramco Systems closed 6.8% higher after receiving an order from Etihad Airways
- Ramco Systems' stock price ended 6.8% higher at Rs235.90 apiece on the announcement that Eithad Airways will use its Aviation Suite V5.9 software
Indian enterprise software major, Ramco Systems signed a contract on Thursday with Eithad Airways Engineers, the world’s leading provider of commercial aircraft, to implement its Aviation Suite V5.9 software, according to an exchange filing.
