Ramco Systems gains 8% on order wins

MUMBAI: Shares of Ramco Systems surged 8.4% on Monday after the company said it has signed large multi-million dollar agreements in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

At 0225 pm, the Ramco Systems stock traded at ₹610.70, up 7.5% from its previous close, while the benchmarks up 0.3% at 46244.81.

Also Read: Why your health premium is suddenly spiking

According to a filing with the exchanges, Ramco Aviation, Aerospace & Defense unit has secured an order from a leading European MRO for delivering full suite Ramco Aviation Software.

The Ramco ERP business unit has won an order in Asia. Agrifields DMCC, one of the largest companies involved in the trading of fertilisers and other agricultural inputs in West Asia, will be implementing Ramco ERP Suite including modules for inventory, procurement, production, maintenance, along with real time integration to plant operations via RTI (Real Time Integrator) for its operations in the Philippines.

The Ramco HR & Global Payroll business unit have won two orders on Asia and the Americas.

Ramco Systems is an enterprise software, offering cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in the area of HCM and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via