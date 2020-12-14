Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Ramco Systems gains 8% on order wins
Investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Shares edged in Asia on Wednesday after a rebound in technology stocks helped power an overnight rally on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Ramco Systems gains 8% on order wins

1 min read . 02:45 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • Ramco Aviation, Aerospace & Defence unit has secured an order from a leading European MRO for delivering full suite of the company's aviation software. The Ramco ERP business unit has won an order in Asia

MUMBAI: Shares of Ramco Systems surged 8.4% on Monday after the company said it has signed large multi-million dollar agreements in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

At 0225 pm, the Ramco Systems stock traded at 610.70, up 7.5% from its previous close, while the benchmarks up 0.3% at 46244.81.

Also Read: Why your health premium is suddenly spiking

According to a filing with the exchanges, Ramco Aviation, Aerospace & Defense unit has secured an order from a leading European MRO for delivering full suite Ramco Aviation Software.

The Ramco ERP business unit has won an order in Asia. Agrifields DMCC, one of the largest companies involved in the trading of fertilisers and other agricultural inputs in West Asia, will be implementing Ramco ERP Suite including modules for inventory, procurement, production, maintenance, along with real time integration to plant operations via RTI (Real Time Integrator) for its operations in the Philippines.

The Ramco HR & Global Payroll business unit have won two orders on Asia and the Americas.

Ramco Systems is an enterprise software, offering cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in the area of HCM and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation.

