Ramco Systems shares jump another 13.5% to hit 2-year high, up 44% in April so far – what's behind the rally?
After hitting the 20% upper circuit limit in the previous trading session, shares of Ramco Systems, a global aviation software specialist, jumped another 13.5% in today's trading session, reaching ₹386.90 apiece to hit a 2-year high. This strong rally has pushed the stock to gain 44% in April so far.
