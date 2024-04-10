Ramco Systems stock price hits 20% upper circuit on a multi-million-dollar deal with Korean Air
Shares of Ramco Systems hit their 20 percent upper circuit of ₹341.75 apiece on Wednesday following the company's announcement of signing a significant multi-million-dollar deal with Korean Air, the largest airline in Korea. The deal entails providing technological support for Korean Air's new engine maintenance complex.
