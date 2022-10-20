Ramesh Damani buys more shares of this portfolio stock in Q2

As per the recent shareholding pattern on the BSE, Ramesh Damani has bought more 20,000 shares of the company during the three month period of July-September as his stake stands at 1.27% or 6,36,379 equity shares, which is up from 1.26% stake or 6,16,379 shares during the previous quarter of June 2022. He picked up the stake in Panama Petrochem in the December 2021 quarter.