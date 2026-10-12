Ramesh Damani portfolio stock: Up 90% in 6 months! Ace investor raises stake in this share during Q2 | Should you buy?

Ramesh Damani portfolio | Stocks to buy today: An earnings season is an important event for all types of investors, but from the retail investors' perspective, it helps them find the changes taking place in the ace investors' portfolio, which helps them understand the direction in which smart money has flown in the recent quarter. So, retail investors closely follow the ace investors' portfolio. For such stock investors, there is news from ace investor Ramesh Damani's portfolio. The ace investor has raised his stake in his portfolio company, Panama Petrochem Ltd, during the recently ended September 2026 quarter.

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Ramesh Damani's latest buy According to the shareholding pattern of Panama Petrochem Ltd for the July to September 2026 quarter, Ramesh Damanai holds 7,40,957 shares, representing 1.22% of the company's total paid-up capital.

In the April to June 2026 shareholding pattern of Panama Petrochem Ltd, the ace investor held 7,00,956 shares, which accounted for 1.16% of the company's total paid-up capital.

So, during the July to September 2026 quarter, Ramesh Damani increased his stake in the company by adding 40,001 Panama Petrochem shares, representing 0.06% of the company's total paid-up capital. However, he bought all these shares either in one shot or in a calibrated manner; it can't be ascertained from the company's shareholding pattern.

Panama Petrochem share price target Panama Petrochem shares have remained a money-making stock for its shareholders throughout the year. In YTD, Panama Petrochem's share price has skyrocketed nearly 65%; in six months, it has shot up over 90%, and it has delivered over 10% in one month.

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According to market experts, Ramesh Damani's portfolio stocks are rising due to better-than-expected Q1 2026 results. Now, the market is estimating a repeat in Q2 2026 results due to the rise in petroleum product prices. They said that the Panama Petrochem share price may go up to ₹536 in the near term, as it is looking strong from both a technical and a fundamental perspective.

Panama Petrochem share | Is this a stock to buy today? Highlighting the fundamentals of Panama Petrochem shares, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “Panama Petrochem shares are rising due to the blockbuster Q1 results 2026. In the June 2026 quarter results, the company's net profit grew much faster than its revenue, prompting investors to reassess its earnings potential.”

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Gorakshkar said that Panama Petrochem Ltd is benefiting from rising prices of petroleum products, which are widely used in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, inks, rubber, textiles and electrical equipment. He said the market is expecting strong Q2 results 2026 from Panama Petrochem Ltd.

Expecting the Panama Petrochem shares to continue their bull run, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “The stock is looking bullish on the chart pattern. Existing shareholders are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining the stop-loss at ₹476 for the upside target of ₹536.”

“Fresh investors can also buy this Ramesh Damani portfolio stock for the upside target of ₹536, maintaining a stop-loss at ₹475,” said Ojha.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).