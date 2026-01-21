The objectives of stock investing involve establishing clear objectives, selecting an investment approach that aligns with your interests, and closely monitoring your portfolio and the market.

It can also be very beneficial to learn from successful investors and apply their tried-and-true strategies. Among these notable people is Ramesh Damani, whose investments garner attention.

Who is Ramesh Damani?

Ramesh Damani is a member of the BSE and is a well-known face among the stock broking community in India.

He holds a bachelor's degree in commerce from HR College in Mumbai and a master's degree in business administration from California State University, Northridge, US.

He was the well-known host of the TV show 'Wizards of Dalal Street' on CNBC-TV18 and is frequently invited to comment on financial issues on business channels.

Damani follows the Warren Buffett model of investing, which favours companies with strong management credentials and financials.

In this editorial, we’ll discuss a stock in which he has recently bought a stake.

Which stock did Ramesh Damani buy and why?

Ramesh Damani has picked a stake in Wim Plast, a subsidiary of Cello World. As per the latest shareholding pattern for December 2025, Damani holds a 1% stake in the company.

In the previous quarters, he did not hold any stake in Wim Plast.

While the reasons for his purchase remain unclear, the following points could explain the decision.

#1 Good financial performance

In Q2 FY26, consolidated revenue from operations at Wim Plast increased to ₹84.3 crore from ₹78.2 crore in Q2 FY25. The gross profit margin also improved to 16.2 vs 15.4 YoY.

The increase in revenues and net profits may have led Damani to buy a stake in the company.

#2 Strong promoter background

Wim Plast is owned by Cello World Ltd, which holds a majority stake of around 56% as its subsidiary.

The promoters, primarily the Rathod family through Cello World, have a strong track record spanning several decades in building the Cello brand into a leading consumer products player.

What next?

Wim Plast is best known for its modular plastic furniture and material handling solutions. It’s part of the Cello Group which gives it brand recall and distribution strength.

The company has introduced a range of products specifically tailored for the HORECA market. HORECA represents Wim Plast's specialised collection designed for the hospitality industry, catering to hotels, restaurants, cafes, clubhouses, decorators, caterers, and mass seating needs.

The HORECA product line features durable chairs and dining tables made from premium-quality resin material. These products are built for long-term use and come with stackable, space-saving designs that facilitate efficient storage.

The company is working to enhance product visibility in both offline and online channels. It has a pan-India presence.

It operates production facilities across all four zones of the country, supported by multiple depots to ensure timely delivery to consumers.

How Wim Plast shares have performed

In the past five days, Wim Plast stock has gained to ₹424 from ₹402. In the last one month, the share price has declined about 5%. In the past one year, the share price of the company has dropped 20%.

The stock touched its 52-week high of ₹579.8 on 23 May 2025 and its 52-week low of ₹394.4 on 19 January 2025.

About Wim Plast

Wim Plast’s core business is moulded plastic furniture such as chairs, tables, stools, cabinets, and storage solutions, sold largely under the “Cello" brand.

It also has a strong presence in industrial and institutional plastic products, including crates, pallets, bins and other material-handling items used by FMCG companies, warehouses, and logistics players.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and stock valuation as key factors while conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

