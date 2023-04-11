Ramkrishna Forgings is up 114% from 52-week-low, Board sets record date for interim dividend3 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 04:08 PM IST
- Ramkrishna Forgings is a small cap company that recorded a market cap of ₹4,997.35 today and the company deals in the capital goods sector.
Ramkrishna Forgings is a small cap company that recorded a market cap of ₹4,997.35 today and the company deals in the capital goods sector. The company provides Draw Gear Assembly, Side frame keys, Bolster suspension, Screw Coupling and Bolster suspension for railway coaches and waggons. Moreover, it is a favoured supplier to OEMs such as TATA Motors, Ashok Leyland, VE Commercial, and Daimler in India as well as to Volvo, Mack Trucks, Iveco, and Ford in international markets. It supplies Tier 1 axle producers including Dana, Sisamex, Meritor, and American Axles on a global scale. The firm also provides goods and services to a number of industries, including those in India and other countries, including the automotive, railway, farm equipment, bearings, oil & gas, power, and construction, earth moving, and mining.
