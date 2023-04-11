Ramkrishna Forgings is up 114% from 52-week-low, Board sets record date for interim dividend

“Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend, if approved by the Board of Directors, shall be Tuesday, 9 May, 2023. Further, pursuant to our earlier letter dated 31 March, 2023 and in compliance with the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 and in terms of the Company’s Code on Prohibition of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company by Designated Persons and their immediate relatives is already closed from 1st April, 2023 till 48 hours after the announcement of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March, 2023 to the Stock Exchanges where the shares of the Company are listed," said the Board of Ramkrishna Forgings in a stock exchange filing.