Ramkrishna Forgings share price tumbles 12% to fresh 52-week low. What’s behind the fall in this BSE 500 stock?

Stock market today: Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings, an auto components and equipment manufacturer, cracked nearly 12% on Monday, April 28, to hit a fresh 52-week low after the company flagged discrepancies in its inventory.

The company said that during the physical verification of inventory undertaken by the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 (FY25), which commenced from 6 April, 2025, it was observed that there have been discrepancies in certain cases of inventory.

According to the internal estimates of Ramkrishna Forgings, there will likely be an adverse impact of 4%-5% on the net worth of the company, it said in an exchange filing over the weekend.

Mitigation Steps In order to mitigate the adverse impact of the discrepancies in the inventory, the company's Audit Committee Meeting, on Saturday, April 26, approved the appointment of Independent External Agencies to conduct a joint fact-finding study for the discrepancy in inventory and reasons thereof.

“The decision to make the aforesaid appointment has been taken by the Audit Committee in the interest of ensuring transparency, accountability and adherence to the highest standards of Corporate Governance and to mitigate future recurrence of such nature,” Ramkrishna Forgings said in a filing.

The promoters also affirmed their support for the company and said they are firmly committed to protecting and preserving the stakeholders’ interests to uphold the highest standards of Corporate Governance.

Further, in order to mitigate the potential adverse impact assessed upon conclusion of the factfinding study, the promoters are giving an assurance to the investors that they intend to fund the same through permissible instruments as permitted under applicable laws, the release said.