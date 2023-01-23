Auto ancillary stock hits record high. Anand Rathi says 'Buy' post Q32 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 03:42 PM IST
- Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd rallied over 6% to hit a record high of ₹283 apiece on the BSE
Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd rallied over 6% to hit a record high of ₹283 apiece on the BSE in Monday's trading session after the company's consolidated net profit rose 35% to ₹61 crore during the December 2022 quarter, meanwhile, its revenue from operations rose 30% to ₹777 crore.
