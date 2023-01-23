Auto ancillary stock hits record high. Anand Rathi says 'Buy' post Q3

Historically, exports have grown at a 30% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY17-22. For the next two years, and Anand Rathi expect exports to grow 25% CAGR on the back of growth in the existing business, new order wins of ₹3.6 bn in Q3 FY23, and revenues from the new 56,000-ton capacity would accrue from FY24. Further, the company plans to manufacture components like e-axles, differentials and motor controllers from the new capacity, targeting the electric vehicle (EV) segment.