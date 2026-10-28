Ramky Infrastructure shares surge over 17% to ₹300 despite a 46% yearly fall; what explains the sharp rebound?

Shares of Ramky Infrastructure, the flagship company of the Ramky Group, surged 17.4% in Wednesday’s trade, settling at ₹300 apiece and recording their biggest single-day gain since August 2022. The sharp rally offered some relief to shareholders after the stock had been under sustained selling pressure since April.

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Although there were no major fundamental triggers behind the sharp rise in Ramky Infrastructure’s share price, trading volumes witnessed a significant spike, with nearly 7 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE during the session. This was nearly five times the stock’s average weekly trading volume, according to Trendlyne data.

The rally helped the stock recover all its October losses and turn positive, with a gain of 7.6% so far this month. If the momentum sustains through the end of October, it would mark the stock’s first monthly gain after five consecutive months of losses.

Despite the recent recovery, the stock remains down 46% so far in 2026, extending its decline to around 70% from its record high of ₹1,009 apiece. The prolonged sell-off has weighed heavily on retail shareholders, who collectively held a 27.6% stake in the company at the end of the September quarter.

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₹ 588.57-crore RVNL order adds to focus on execution Last week, Ramky Infrastructure announced that it had entered into an ₹588.57 crore contract with Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) for the construction of residential towers comprising 670 housing units, a Type-VII bungalow, a shopping complex, a cafeteria, and associated external development and infrastructure works at the existing NMDC township in Bacheli, Chhattisgarh.

The project will be executed on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis, with completion scheduled within 30 months from the appointed date.

For the June-ending quarter, the company had reported a 47% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹39.3 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. It posted a net profit of ₹74.3 crore in the year-ago period.

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Total income rose to ₹543.3 crore from ₹440.3 crore. The company has completed a wide range of construction and infrastructure projects, with a focus on industrial infrastructure development and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects across water, wastewater treatment, bridges, and urban infrastructure development.

During the quarter, the company said it has completed a wide range of construction and infrastructure projects, with a focus on industrial infrastructure development and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects across water, wastewater treatment, bridges, and urban infrastructure development.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.