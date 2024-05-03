Rane Brake Lining share price hits 20% upper circuit after Q4 profit jumps; touches 2.5 year high
Rane Brake Lining's stock hits 2.5 year high of ₹1,021 post the release of its financial numbers. Its profit after tax surged by 28% YoY to ₹15.4 crore in Q4FY24 and ₹40.3 for FY24.The company commenced supplies to the US market with new products for CV segment.
Shares of Rane Brake Lining, a prominent manufacturer of brake linings, disc pads, and clutch facings, hit 20% upper circuit limit to reach a 2.5 year high of ₹1,021.40 apiece. Today's rally pushed the stock to gain 124% over the past four years.
