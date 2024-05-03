Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Rane Brake Lining share price hits 20% upper circuit after Q4 profit jumps; touches 2.5 year high
MintGenie

Rane Brake Lining share price hits 20% upper circuit after Q4 profit jumps; touches 2.5 year high

A Ksheerasagar

Rane Brake Lining's stock hits 2.5 year high of 1,021 post the release of its financial numbers. Its profit after tax surged by 28% YoY to 15.4 crore in Q4FY24 and 40.3 for FY24.The company commenced supplies to the US market with new products for CV segment.

Rane Brake Lining: The company also initiated supplies to the US market, introducing new products tailored for the commercial vehicle (CV) segment.

Shares of Rane Brake Lining, a prominent manufacturer of brake linings, disc pads, and clutch facings, hit 20% upper circuit limit to reach a 2.5 year high of 1,021.40 apiece. Today's rally pushed the stock to gain 124% over the past four years.

This surge followed the release of the company's financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4FY24) and full year (FY24) ended March 31st, 2024, which impressed investors. In Q4 FY24, the company's revenue rose to 186.7 crore from 165.8 crore, marking a 12.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

Also Read: Stocks to buy: Nifty may hit 25k by year-end, says Axis Securities, lists 16 top picks to buy in May

EBITDA for the quarter stood at 28.6 crore, reflecting a notable 36.3% improvement over the 21 crore reported in Q4 FY23. Profit after tax surged by 28% YoY to 15.4 crore.

The company achieved its highest sales figures for both the quarter and the entire fiscal year. Sales to original equipment (OE) customers experienced a notable 18% growth, propelled by increased demand from the two-wheeler and passenger vehicle segments.

Additionally, export sales surged by 19% during the quarter and boasted a remarkable 33% growth for the entire fiscal year. The company commenced supplies to the US market with new products for the CV segment.

Also Read: Piramal Pharma shares jump over 7% to hit 18-month high, gain 32% in 7 weeks

For the full fiscal year FY24, the company's revenue stood at 663 crore, up 9.2% YoY from 607 crore in FY23. EBITDA for FY24 reached 77.5 crore, a 19.9% increase from 64.6 crore in FY23.

The company reported a profit after tax of 40.3 crore for FY24, representing a 20.4% YoY growth. The company board also recommended a dividend of 30 per equity share.

Rane Brake Lining is part of the Rane Group of Companies, a leading auto component group based out of Chennai specialises in manufacturing friction material products such as brake linings, disc pads, clutch facings, clutch buttons, brake shoes, and railway brake blocks.

Also Read: After a strong FY24, only 3 IPOs list in April, 2 trade above issue price

The company is the market leader in India and a global player in friction materials. It has a technical collaboration with Nisshinbo Brakes Inc., Japan, for know-how in brake linings, disc pads, & clutch facings. RBL products have applications in every segment of the automobile industry, such as PV, CV, and 2W/3W.

Looking forward, the growth is set to continue, fueled by robust growth in the Indian auto sector.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.