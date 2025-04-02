Ranjeet Mechatronics, Capital Trade Links to trade ex-bonus today; Do you own?

Shares of Ranjeet Mechatronics, Capital Trade Links to remain in focus on Wednesday, April 2, as both the companies to trade ex-bonus today, as per their corporate announcements.

Ranjeet Mechatronics bonus issue details Ranjeet Mechatronics, a civil construction company, has notified the exchanges that its board has proposed issuing bonus equity shares in a 1:1 ratio. This means shareholders will receive one bonus equity share of ₹10 for every fully paid-up share they hold as of the record date, pending shareholder approval.

The company has set Wednesday, April 2, 2025, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the bonus issuance.

Capital Trade Links bonus issue details The board of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) Capital Trade Links has proposed issuing bonus equity shares in a 1:1 ratio, meaning shareholders will receive one bonus share of ₹1 for every existing fully paid-up equity share of ₹1 they hold.

This issuance is subject to shareholder approval through a postal ballot. The company has set Wednesday, April 2, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the bonus shares.

The 'ex-date' is the date when a stock starts trading without the right to receive dividends or bonus shares, depending on the situation. This means that investors who purchase the stock on or after this date will not be eligible for these benefits.

To qualify for such corporate actions, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. The company determines the beneficiaries of these benefits based on the list of shareholders recorded at the close of the record date.

According to BSE data, ADC India Communications, MSTC, and RailTel Corporation of India will set to trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, April 2.