Industrial and Commercial Bank of China suffers ransomware attack; trades in US Treasury market disrupted: Report
In a statement, ICBC Financial Services said a ransomware attack resulted in disruption to certain systems and it was conducting an investigation and “progressing its recovery efforts.”
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the country’s largest commercial lender by assets, reportedly suffered a ransomware attack on Thursday that disrupted the trades in the US Treasury market. However, the impact of the ransomware attack seemed to be limited, Reuters reported.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started