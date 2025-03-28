Rapid Fleet Management shares make tepid stock market debut, list at ₹195

Rapid Fleet Management IPO Listing: Rapid Fleet Management witnessed a tepid market entry on Friday, March 28, with its shares debuting at ₹195 each on the NSE SME platform, recording a premium of 1.56% over the issue price of ₹192.

However, the stock recovered after the muted listing, rising to ₹200 apiece, marking a 4.16% increase from the IPO price. The SME IPO, amounting to ₹44 crore, was open for subscription from March 21 to March 25, 2025, at a fixed price of ₹192 per share.

The issue is entirely a fresh offering of 22.85 lakh shares and garnered an overall subscription of 1.65 times. Non-institutional investors showed significant interest, subscribing to their segment 4.38 times, while the retail investors' portion was booked 0.81 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) section saw a subscription of 1.07 times, according to data available on Chittorgarh.

The company intends to use the net funds raised from the offering for various purposes, including the acquisition of vehicles (cargo carriers), meeting working capital needs, and general corporate activities.

About the Company Established in 2006, Rapid Fleet Management Services specializes in offering a wide range of logistics and transportation services designed for both B2B and B2C clients. The company has significantly broadened its operations and now oversees a fleet of more than 200 vehicles. They cater to a variety of industries, including FMCG, automotive, and electronics.

The business created its own mobile application to enhance operational efficiency, guaranteeing round-the-clock services. It emphasizes client compliance through e-bidding, online RFQs, electronic proof of delivery (e-POD), invoicing, and customer TMS management.

As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Premier Roadlines Ltd (with a P/E of 16.98), and AVG Logistics Ltd (with a P/E of 17.72).