Rappid Valves SME IPO: Here are the steps to check allotment status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing

Ujjval Jauhari
Published26 Sep 2024, 04:39 PM IST
Rappid Valves SME IPO: The Initial Public offering closed for subscription on 25 September. On Thursday, September 26, 2024, the allocation for the Rappid Valves (India) IPO is anticipated to be completed. The tentative listing date for the Rappid Valves (India) IPO is set on Monday, September 30, 2024 on NSE SME.

The Rappid Valves (India) IPO's book running lead manager is Shreni Shares Limited, and the registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

 

Here are the steps to check allotment status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing

Since Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar to the Rappid Valves (India) IPO and Rappid Valves share is to be listed on the NSE , investors can check allotment status on the Link Intime website or the NSE

Step1- Click on registrar Link Intime India Private Ltd website by clicking on this link

https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step2- click on Company selection and thereafter from the drop down select the company name Rappid Valves (India) Ltd.

Step 3 Select from among any one of the following as - Application No., Demat Account, PAN number or Bank account number along wih IFSC code

Step 4- Enter these details from the option selected

Step 5 Enter the Submit button and Don't forget to enter Captcha code if asked for before submitting for search

Similar to this, investors can use the NSE website to verify the status of Rappid Valves IPO allotment by providing the required information..

Rappid Valves IPO Grey Market Premium or the GMP

The GMP for the Rappid Valves IPO was +100, per information obtained from Investorgain.com. This indicates that Rappid Valves' IPO shares ae available for 100 more than the issue price in the Grey market, at the time of the IPO.

 

This shows that the market is expecting the share price of Rappid Valves to list at 322, which is 45.05% more than the top range of the issue price of 222.

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

First Published:26 Sep 2024, 04:39 PM IST
