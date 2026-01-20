RAPT Therapeutics stock surges 63% in pre-market trade on Nasdaq after GSK's $2.2 billion acquisition deal

US-based biopharmaceutical company, RAPT Therapeutics' stock surged more than 63% during the pre-market trading session on the US stock market's Nasdaq after GSK Plc announced its $2.2 billion equity value acquisition deal, according to the official filing.

On Tuesday, 20 January 2025, GSK Plc announced that the company had signed a definitive agreement to potentially acquire RAPT Therapeutics. The company's move comes at a time when RAPT focuses on developing novel therapies for patients with inflammatory and immunologic diseases.

How much will GSK pay? According to the official release, GSK will pay an upfront investment of $1.9 billion as part of the RAPT acquisition. The company is looking to pay an estimated aggregate equity value of $2.2 billion, which gives $58 apiece at the closing price basis.

The transaction is estimated to close by the end of the first quarter of the year 2026.

After GSK's acquisition, the company will take over the global rights to RAPT Therapeutics' ozureprubart programme, excluding the rights in Mainland China, Macau, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The acquirer will issue a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of RAPT common stock for $58 per share in cash within 10 business days from the signing date.

“The addition of ozureprubart brings another promising new, potential best-in-class treatment to GSK’s pipeline,” said Tony Wood, Chief Scientific Officer of GSK. “Ozureprubart offers the opportunity to bring sustained protection to patients with dosing every 12 weeks, and is consistent with our approach to acquire assets that address validated targets and where there is clear unmet medical need.”

RAPT stock today RAPT Therapeutics' stock jumped more than 63% to $57.45 during the premarket trading session on the US stock market on Tuesday after the acquisition update, compared to $35.10 at the previous market close, according to MarketWatch data on Tuesday.

After Monday's trading session, RAPT stock closed 9.04% higher at $35.10, according to the market data.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics have lost 79% in the last five years. However, the company's stock has given US market investors more than 265% in the last one-year period.

The biopharma stock has risen 200% in the last six months, but has dropped 3.76% in the last one-month period. RAPT Therapeutics' stock is trading 4.53% higher in the last five sessions on Wall Street.

RAPT stock hit its 52-week high level at $42.39, while the 52-week low was at $5.67, according to MarketWatch data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at $972.65 million as of the trading close on Monday, 19 January 2026.

