Rashi Peripherals IPO: From financials to key risks, here are 10 must-know points from RHP
Rashi Peripherals, a national distribution partner for global technology brands in India, will launch its IPO on February 7. The IPO price band is set at ₹295-311 per share, with a minimum lot size of 48 shares.
The ₹600 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Rashi Peripherals will open for subscription on Wednesday, February 7 and remain open till Friday, February 9. The company has fixed the IPO price band at ₹295 to ₹311 per equity share. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 1.93 crore equity shares with a face value of ₹5 each. There is no offer-for-sale component in the Rashi Peripherals IPO.
