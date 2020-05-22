Rate cut fails to cheer markets, RBI caution on growth worries investors

Prithviraj Srinivas, Economist, Axis Capital believes rising risk perception is holding back monetary transmission and hence rate cuts will not be effective. “Excess liquidity in the banking system and fall in money market rates and some lending rates are not the barometers of improving financial conditions in this situation. Liquidity needs to reach every part of the economy even when it has become difficult to distinguish between good credit and bad credit. We believe that the RBI/public sector will need to stand ready to become lender of last resort, not just for banks, but all financial institutions," he said.