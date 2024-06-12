Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Wed Jun 12 2024 15:59:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 182.25 0.50%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.60 0.15%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 324.60 2.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 371.35 1.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 839.15 0.47%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Rate-Cut Hopes Trigger Rally for Left Behind Real Estate Stocks
BackBack

Rate-Cut Hopes Trigger Rally for Left Behind Real Estate Stocks

Bloomberg

Even some of the most out-of-favor US stocks are being swept up in the latest rally, with the surprisingly cool inflation report rekindling speculation that rate cuts are coming this year.

Rate-Cut Hopes Trigger Rally for Left Behind Real Estate StocksPremium
Rate-Cut Hopes Trigger Rally for Left Behind Real Estate Stocks

Even some of the most out-of-favor US stocks are being swept up in the latest rally, with the surprisingly cool inflation report rekindling speculation that rate cuts are coming this year.

Real estate stocks — dragged down as the higher-for-longer monetary policy storyline took hold — are still the S&P 500 Index’s only losers this year, down nearly 4% against the benchmark’s 14% gain. But as traders reload easing bets, the sector was the second biggest gainer during Wednesday’s rally with a 1.7% advance, trailing only technology stocks.

The movement reflects the real estate industry’s heavy sensitivity to interest rates, particularly for highly leveraged companies that plow borrowed money into offices, shopping malls, health-care facilities and other projects like cell-phone towers. 

“We would expect listed REITs to outperform in such an environment as returns have become highly directionally correlated over the near term to changes in real rates," said Rich Hill, senior vice president and head of real estate strategy and research at Cohen & Steers Capital Management. 

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., the biggest year-to-date laggard among office REITs, surged as much as 18% Wednesday, its largest jump in nearly a year, before paring most of the advance.

The Wednesday rally is in line with recent trends. Real estate is among the sectors that typically outperforms on softer-than-expected consumer price inflation release days, according to data from LPL Financial and Bloomberg. 

The day’s advance has echoes of sector’s rally in late 2023, when traders pushed up real estate stocks, betting that rate cuts were imminent. That reversed after stickier-than-expected inflation earlier this year kept the Fed on hold. Investors are waiting for clues on the timing of its first cut after the policy-setting meeting Wednesday.

“Clearly the prospect of lower rates is driving the rally, fueled by the possibility of higher asset values , lower interest payments, and an easier time refinancing," said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jeffrey Langbaum. 

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 12 Jun 2024, 11:25 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue