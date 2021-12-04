RateGain IPO coming next week. GMP, other details that you should know

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

RateGain Travel Technologies IPO is going to hit Indian primary market next week. India's largest Software as a Service (SaaS) provider (in travel and hospitality industry) company aims to raise ₹1,335.74 crore from the RateGain IPO. Out of ₹1,335.74 crore, ₹375 crore has been reserved for fresh issue whereas ₹960.74 crore has been reserved for OFS (Offer for Sale). As per the market observers, shares of RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd are available at a premium of ₹140 in the grey market today.

Here we list out important details in regard to RateGain IPO:

Here we list out important details in regard to RateGain IPO: Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

- RateGain IPO GMP: According to market observers, RateGain IPO GMP today is ₹140, which is ₹25 higher from its yesterday's GMP of ₹115. They said that RateGain shares made debut in the grey market at a premium of ₹85 and in last three days, this grey market premium has gone up to ₹140 that reflects strong conviction of the investors in regard to the public issue.

- RateGain IPO subscription: Bidding for the public issue will open on 7th December 2021 and it will remain open for subscription till 9th December 2021.

- RateGain IPO price band: Company has fixed its public issue's price band at ₹405 to ₹425 per equity share.

- RateGain IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the IPO in lots. One can apply for minimum one lot whereas a maximum of 13 lots. One lot will comprise 35 RateGain shares.

- RateGain IPO allotment date: Finalisation of share allotment process is likely to take place on 14th December 2021.

- RateGain IPO listing date: The public issue is likely to be listed on both NSE and BSE on 17th December 2021.

