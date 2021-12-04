RateGain IPO coming next week. GMP, other details that you should know

RateGain IPO coming next week. GMP, other details that you should know2 min read . 09:39 AM IST
- RateGain IPO GMP today is ₹140, which is ₹25 higher from its yesterday's GMP of ₹115, say market observers
RateGain Travel Technologies IPO is going to hit Indian primary market next week. India's largest Software as a Service (SaaS) provider (in travel and hospitality industry) company aims to raise ₹1,335.74 crore from the RateGain IPO. Out of ₹1,335.74 crore, ₹375 crore has been reserved for fresh issue whereas ₹960.74 crore has been reserved for OFS (Offer for Sale). As per the market observers, shares of RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd are available at a premium of ₹140 in the grey market today.
Here we list out important details in regard to RateGain IPO:
- RateGain IPO GMP: According to market observers, RateGain IPO GMP today is ₹140, which is ₹25 higher from its yesterday's GMP of ₹115. They said that RateGain shares made debut in the grey market at a premium of ₹85 and in last three days, this grey market premium has gone up to ₹140 that reflects strong conviction of the investors in regard to the public issue.
- RateGain IPO subscription: Bidding for the public issue will open on 7th December 2021 and it will remain open for subscription till 9th December 2021.
- RateGain IPO price band: Company has fixed its public issue's price band at ₹405 to ₹425 per equity share.
- RateGain IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the IPO in lots. One can apply for minimum one lot whereas a maximum of 13 lots. One lot will comprise 35 RateGain shares.
- RateGain IPO allotment date: Finalisation of share allotment process is likely to take place on 14th December 2021.
- RateGain IPO investment limit: As one can bid for a minimum of one lot and maximum of 13 lots. Minimum amount required to apply for RateGain IPO is ₹14,875 ( ₹425 x ₹35) whereas maximum investment allowed in the IPO is ₹1,93,375 [( ₹425 x ₹35) x 13].
- RateGain IPO listing date: The public issue is likely to be listed on both NSE and BSE on 17th December 2021.
