Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  RateGain IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on share allotment date

RateGain IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on share allotment date

RateGain IPO GMP today is 45, it means grey market is expecting that shares of the company may list around 470 ( 425 + 45), believe market observers. Photo: Courtesy RateGain website
1 min read . 12:22 PM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • RateGain IPO GMP today is 45, which is 5 lower from its Friday grey market premium of 50, say market observers

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

RateGain IPO: Subscription for public issue worth 1,335.74 crore is closed and bidders are anxiously waiting for announcement of share allocation, which is expected on 14th December 2021. In 3-day bidding from 7th to 9th December 2021, the public offer has been subscribed 17.41 times. The public issue has been subscribed 8.08 times in the retail category, 8.42 times in the QIB category and 42.04 times in the NII category. According to market observers, RateGain shares are available at a premium of 45 in the grey market today.

RateGain IPO: Subscription for public issue worth 1,335.74 crore is closed and bidders are anxiously waiting for announcement of share allocation, which is expected on 14th December 2021. In 3-day bidding from 7th to 9th December 2021, the public offer has been subscribed 17.41 times. The public issue has been subscribed 8.08 times in the retail category, 8.42 times in the QIB category and 42.04 times in the NII category. According to market observers, RateGain shares are available at a premium of 45 in the grey market today.

RateGain IPO GMP

RateGain IPO GMP

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Market observers said that RateGain IPO GMP today is 45, which is 5 lower from its Friday grey market premium (GMP) of 50. They said that RateGain IPO GMP has been nosediving for last three days. It has come down from 80 to 45 in last three days, indicating weak sentiment in regard to the public issue ahead of share allotment date, which is most likely on 14th December 2021.

What this GMP means?

According to market observers, GMP of a public issue means expected listing gain by grey market. As RateGain IPO GMP today is 45, it means grey market is expecting that shares of the company may list around 470 ( 425 + 45), which is around 10 per cent higher from its price band of 405 to 425 per equity share.

RateGain IPO other details

RateGain IPO allotment date is most likely on 14th December 2021. Initiation of refund would begin on 15th December 2021 whereas credit of shares in the Demat Account of allottees is expected on 16th December 2021. Most likely RateGain IPO listing date is 17th December 2021.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Ambuja Cement vs UltraTech Cement: Which is Better?

Sharks offer small-town dreamers a shot at glory 

Waterways for freight transport: Will it work?

Fintechs are rolling out BNPL cards; should you get them?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!