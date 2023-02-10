RateGain Q3 earnings: Profit jumps to ₹13 crore buoyed by travel demand
- With the opening of China, and a strong increase in outbound international travel expected from the United States – the travel and hospitality industry is expected to see healthy growth
RateGain Travel Technologies released its third quarter results today with profit coming in at ₹13 crore as compared to ₹0.09 crore in the year ago period. The jump in performance is on the back of sustained global travel demand in the post-pandemic world.
