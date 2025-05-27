Rategain share price slumps 9% after Q4 results 2025. Do you own?

Rategain Travel Technologies share price slumped over 9 per cent in Tuesday's trading session after the company reported decent March quarter results.

Advertisement

At 9:50 am, the Rategain share price touched an intraday low to ₹480.05 apiece on May 27, as compared to ₹525.40 on Monday. The stock has fallen over 31.58 per cent in six months and over 34.34 per cent in last one year.

Rategain Q4 results 2025 The company's operating revenue increased by 1.9% year-on-year to ₹260.6 crore, up from ₹255.8 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Net profit (Profit After Tax) jumped 9.6% year-on-year to ₹54.8 crore in the March quarter of FY25, compared to ₹50 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

At the operational level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose by 11.7% year-on-year to ₹60.5 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹54.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

Advertisement

As a result, the Ebitda margin improved by 200 basis points, reaching 23.2%, up from 21.2% in the previous year.

In addition, RateGain’s global workforce expanded to 821 employees, while the attrition rate stood at 10.5%.

“We close out the year on a steady note, consolidating our position amidst a challenging demand environment and with a strong performance on margins. With a continued focus on disciplined execution and enhanced operational efficiency, the company has delivered a record margin of 23.2 per cent. The evolving macro landscape, with shifting demand patterns and increased volatility, continues to pose both challenges and opportunities," Rohan Mittal, chief financial officer, RateGain Travel Technologies said.

Mittal added, “Given our global positioning and the opportunity ahead of us, we will be investing in our GTM motion to enhance market reach and customer engagement. We remain committed to balancing nearterm profitability with long-term value creation, to deliver the best outcomes for all key stakeholders.”

Advertisement

RateGain Travel Technologies is one of the leading global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for the travel and hospitality sectors. Operating in over 100 countries, the company supports more than 3,200 clients and 700 partners by enhancing their revenue through improved customer acquisition, retention, and wallet share expansion.