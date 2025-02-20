RateGain share price zooms 8% despite weak Indian stock market. Here’s why

RateGain share price jumped over 7% on Thursday after the company announced that Thailand’s Nok Air has selected AirGain for its pricing strategies. RateGain shares gained as much as 8.40% to ₹541.65 apiece on the BSE.

RateGain Travel Technologies said that Thailand’s budget carrier Nok Air has selected AirGain, RateGain’s advanced pricing intelligence platform, to gain real-time competitive insights.

Nok Air operates a broad domestic network and international routes in India and China, connecting key cities and tourist destinations.

Advertisement

Also Read | Vedanta share price pares loss after getting shareholders’ nod for demerger

“With AirGain, Nok Air will access real-time competitive pricing data from over 300 airlines and 50+ OTAs. This enables the airline to refine its pricing strategies, optimize promotions, and maintain leadership in the aviation market. By leveraging dynamic pricing and market trends, Nok Air aims to deliver exceptional value to its customers while ensuring sustainable growth,” RateGain Travel Technologies said in a release on February 20.

“AirGain’s AI-powered pricing intelligence will enable Nok Air to navigate market complexities, enhance pricing agility, and deliver exceptional value to passengers. We are proud to support their strategic goals and redeϐine budget-friendly travel in the region,” said Vinay Varma, Senior Vice President and General Manager at AirGain.

Advertisement

RateGain Share Price Trend RateGain Travel Technologies share price has remained in a bearish trend over the past year. The smallcap stock has declined by 25% in the past month and nearly 27% year-to-date (YTD). Over the last six months, RateGain shares have fallen by 26%, recording a 35% decline over the past year.

However, despite the recent downturn, RateGain shares have delivered a positive return of 46% over the past two years and 50% over the last three years.

At 11:00 AM, RateGain shares were trading 6.34% higher at ₹531.35 apiece on the BSE, commanding a market capitalisation of over ₹6,266 crore.

Advertisement