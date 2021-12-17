RateGain shares list at a discount. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Speaking on RateGain share price outlook; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "The company has incurred loss due to Covid-19 pandemic and there can be some more selloff taking place in the counter. So, my suggestion to allottees is to exit their current position on any bounce back and re-enter at around ₹300 to ₹322 levels maintaining stop loss at ₹277 levels." Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities went on to add that those who missed to get RateGain shares during allotment they can also buy RatGain stocks at around ₹300 to ₹322 levels for 3-6 month target of ₹425. However, Singhal advised them to maintain the strict stop loss at ₹277 levels.

