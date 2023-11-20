Rategain Travel Tech raises ₹600 crore via qualified institutional buyers at ₹643 per share
Rategain Travel Technologies, on November 20, said that the company has raised over ₹600 crore from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) placement of shares.
Rategain Travel Technologies, on November 20, said that the company has raised over ₹600 crore from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) placement of shares. According to the company’s exchange filing, the board of directors have approved an allotment of 93,31,259 shares to qualified institutional buyers at ₹643 per share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started