RateGain Travel Tech to raise ₹600 crore via QIP; floor price set at ₹676.6 per share
The leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) company also said that it will offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price calculated for the issue.
RateGain Travel Technologies announced fundraising through a qualified institutions placement (QIP), for which the floor price has been set at ₹676.66 per share. The company's board considered and approved the QIP at its meeting held on Wednesday, November 15.
