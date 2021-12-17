Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies made a weak debut on the exchanges on Friday. The stock listed at a 15% discount over issue price of ₹425. The ₹1,335.74 crore issue was subscribed 17.41 times in the price band of ₹405- ₹425 apiece.

“At the issue price, RateGrain will trade at 18.1 times FY21 price-to-sales, indicating a valuation broadly in-line with global SaaS companies with similar growth prospects. RateGain generates stable and recurring revenues with relatively low capital requirements, leading to healthy free cash flow generation. Going ahead, relationships with large enterprises and a wide array of product offerings would contribute to higher mining of existing accounts and robust growth," said Aditya Birla Capital.

RateGain Travel Technologies is one of the few global distribution technology companies and the largest Software as a Service (SaaS) company in the hospitality and travel industry in India. It offers travel and hospitality solutions across a wide spectrum of verticals, including hotels, airlines, online travel agents, meta-search companies, cruises and ferries etc.

According to Vikas Jain, analyst, Reliance Securities, RateGain’s profitability has not been encouraging over the years, due to the acquisition of loss-making entities and higher depreciation. The company continues to record lower EBITDA margin and net loss. However, adjusted EBITDA is in double-digit. RateGain is looking at over 20% EBITDA margin in the coming years led by product penetrations, cross-sell and innovative launches of new products.

“The IPO is valued at 18.1 times FY21 price-to-sales and 15.1 times FY22 annualized price-to-sales, which is at a discount of 27.3x to PayTM and 31.7 times to Zomato. While there is no listed peer available for a direct comparison to RateGain in the domestic market, its valuations at 50% discount to unicorns like Zomato and Paytm give comfort on valuation front. In the new era of internet and AI-based software services, we believe the premium valuation of company is likely to sustain," said Jain.

Due to the pandemic, its revenue declined to ₹250 crore in FY21, from a high of ₹400 crore in FY20, while adjusted Ebitda margin improved to 9.4% in FY21, from 8% in FY20. It incurred a net loss of ₹20.1 crore and ₹28.6 crore in FY20 and FY21 respectively, mainly due to the higher depreciation on impairment of goodwill, as against a net profit of ₹11 crore in FY19.

Currently, RateGain has 1,462 clients, including eight global Fortune 500 companies, 23 of the top 30 hotel chains, 25 of the leading 30 online travel agents, and leading car and large cruise lines.

