RateGain Travel Technologies lists at 15% discount over issue price

“The IPO is valued at 18.1 times FY21 price-to-sales and 15.1 times FY22 annualized price-to-sales, which is at a discount of 27.3x to PayTM and 31.7 times to Zomato. While there is no listed peer available for a direct comparison to RateGain in the domestic market, its valuations at 50% discount to unicorns like Zomato and Paytm give comfort on valuation front. In the new era of internet and AI-based software services, we believe the premium valuation of company is likely to sustain," said Jain.