Ratnaveer Precision Engineering share price hits 52-week high | What's behind the rally?

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering share price jumped over 9%, hitting 52-week, in Thursday's trading session amid stock market rally. The stock opened at ₹287.75 apiece on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹286.75 on Wednesday and touched an intraday high of ₹322 on 17 September.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering shares witnessed a rally after heavy trading volume in the stock. According to data available on NSE, around 169.72 lakh shares changed hands, as of 1:35 pm. The market capitalisation of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering stood at ₹2,566.47 crore.

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Ratnaveer Precision Engineering recent business updates In an exchange filing dated 10 September, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering said that the board has approved allotment of shares on rights basis to eligible shares holders of the company.

“The Board approved the offer and issue of fully paidup equity shares of the Company (“Rights Equity Shares”) on a rights basis to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company (“Issue”), and the subsequent meeting of the Board held on August 20, 2026, wherein the Board approved the various terms of the Issue and the Letter of Offer,” the company said in the filing.

According to the filing, the company allotted 1,24,99,669 fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each at an issue price of ₹264 per share, including a share premium of ₹254 per share, to eligible shareholders under the rights issue.

Following the allotment, the company’s paid-up equity share capital increased from ₹71.43 crore, comprising 7,14,26,681 equity shares of face value ₹10 each, before the rights issue, to ₹83.93 crore, comprising 8,39,26,350 equity shares of face value ₹10 each, after the rights issue.

The registrar of the issue is MUFG Intime India, as per the filing.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering share price trend Ratnaveer Precision Engineering stock has delivered a strong performance over the medium and long term, despite remaining largely flat in the near term. The stock has declined marginally by 0.18% over the past one week, while it has gained 26.62% in the last one month, indicating a sharp recovery in recent weeks.

On a year-to-date basis, the stock has more than doubled giving mulitbagger returns by rising 102.77%. Over the past one year, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering stock has gained 111.51%.

Furthermore, the stock has also generated a 166.60% return over the last three years.