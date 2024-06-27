Ratnaveer Precision Engineering surges 32% in 8 sessions; should you invest in the small-cap stock now?
ICICI Direct Research initiated coverage on Ratnaveer Precision Engineering with a 'buy' rating, targeting ₹200 apiece, indicating a 24.22% upside. The company's diverse stainless steel product portfolio is well-positioned to benefit from industrial capex cycle.
Shares of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering reached a new all-time high of ₹167 per share in today's session, gaining 3.2%. Over the past 8 sessions, the stock has surged 32%, and it has increased by 39% in the current month so far.
