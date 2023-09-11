Ratnaveer shares list over 25% premium. Buy, sell or hold?2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Ratnaveer share price opened at over 25% premium and extended its listing gains to the tune of 30% within few minutes of issue opening
IPO listing today: Shares of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited listed on BSE and NSE in special pre-open session today delivering over 25 per cent premium to the lucky allottees against its price band of ₹93 to ₹98 per equity share. Ratnaveer shares opened on BSE at ₹128 apiece whereas on NSE it listed on 123.20 per equity share. However, the stock witnessed some buying interest post-listing and went on to hit intraday high of ₹134 on BSE and ₹129.35 on NSE.
