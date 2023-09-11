Ratnaveer shares list over 25% premium. Buy, sell or hold?

IPO listing today: Shares of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited listed on BSE and NSE in special pre-open session today delivering over 25 per cent premium to the lucky allottees against its price band of ₹93 to ₹98 per equity share. Ratnaveer shares opened on BSE at ₹128 apiece whereas on NSE it listed on 123.20 per equity share. However, the stock witnessed some buying interest post-listing and went on to hit intraday high of ₹134 on BSE and ₹129.35 on NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to stock market experts, Ratnaveer IPO received strong response from investors as small size and reasonable pricing helped the public offer to attract investors. However, they suggested investors to exit as there can be some more downside in the stock post-listing.

Ratnaveer share price outlook Speaking on Ratnaveer share price opening, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "Ratnaveer shares have opened at a decent premium of over 25 per cent but the listing is much lower in comparison to the unlisted market. Apart from this, there is series of new IPOs ready to hit primary market, which is an indication about market being in over bought condition and primary market is in a hurry to book maximum profit from the current secondary market sentiments. So, my advice for lucky allottees is to book profit and wait. If the stock goes down below ₹100 or below the upper price band of the public issue, then it is better to look at other stock as there are various other stocks available at attractive valuations."

Suggesting fresh investors to wait for some time, Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities said, "Ratnaveer Precision share debut was healthy in line with street expectations. The premium listing is justified on the back of the company’s niche SS cold-rolled products, which are widely used globally, a high-margin portfolio and investor-friendly IPO pricing, which resulted in healthy listing gains of 30 per cent. While we advise allotted investors to look for booking profits on listing day while investors who look to buy on listing day should wait and watch."

Ratnaveer Precision IPO was made up of fresh issue of 13,800,000 shares that totaled to ₹135.24 crore and offer for sale (OFS) portion consists of 3,040,000 shares of ₹10, which aggregates to ₹29.79 crore sold by promoter selling shareholder Vijay Ramanlal Sanghavi. Ratnaveer IPO total issue size is ₹165.03 crores.

The company has said that net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to fund working capital requirements of the company, and general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.