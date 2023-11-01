RattanIndia Enterprises shares surge 11% on certification for DOPO drone
RattanIndia Enterprises is engaged in new-age businesses including e-commerce (Cocoblu Retail), electric vehicles (Revolt Motors), fintech (Wefin), fashion brands (Neobrands), and drones (Neosky).
Shares of RattanIndia Enterprises, the flagship company of Rattanindia Group, zoomed 11% to ₹57.40 apiece in Wednesday's early trade. This sharp uptick in shares came after the company received DGCA’s certification for its drone product. At 10:15 AM, the stock was trading with a gain of 8.12% at ₹55.90.
