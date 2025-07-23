RattanIndia Power Q1 Results: Firm swings to ₹13 crore loss vs profit YoY as revenue dips

RattanIndia Power Q1 Results: RattanIndia Power swung to losses during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the small-cap company informed in an exchange filing on Wednesday, July 23.

Saloni Goel
Updated23 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
RattanIndia Power Q1 Results: RattanIndia Power swung to losses during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the small-cap company informed in an exchange filing on Wednesday, July 23.

RattanIndia Power posted a consolidated net loss of 13.11 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal 2025-26 (FY26), as against a profit of 93 crore in the same period last year, and 125.94 crore in the preceding March quarter.

Its operating revenue witnessed an 11.8% year-on-year (YoY) decline to 821.96 crore in Q1 FY26 from 931.83 crore in Q1 FY25. On a sequential basis, too, the revenue was lower than 936.25 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

The company reported an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 196 crore in Q1 FY26.

RattanIndia Power has an installed capacity of 1,350 MW (270 MW X 5 units) thermal power plant with a capacity to produce 11,826 MUs annually, at Amravati, Maharashtra. The company has a 1200 MW Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). Meanwhile, additional 28 MW is being sold in the open market.

During the quarter, the small-cap company sold 12.09 MUs on the power exchange, generating revenue of 9.36 crore, in addition to revenue earned through the PPA.

Additionally, the board has recommended Ravi Kumar Pakalapati as an Additional Director and Whole Time Director of the company with immediate effect.

RattanIndia Power Share Price

After posting a Q1 loss, RattanIndia Power shares saw heavy selling. The small-cap stock below 20 dipped over 5% to the day's low of 14.10. It finally settled the day at 14.43, down 4.44%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

