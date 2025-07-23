RattanIndia Power Q1 Results: Firm swings to ₹13 crore loss vs profit YoY as revenue dips

RattanIndia Power Q1 Results: RattanIndia Power swung to losses during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the small-cap company informed in an exchange filing on Wednesday, July 23.

Advertisement

RattanIndia Power posted a consolidated net loss of ₹13.11 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal 2025-26 (FY26), as against a profit of ₹93 crore in the same period last year, and ₹125.94 crore in the preceding March quarter.

Its operating revenue witnessed an 11.8% year-on-year (YoY) decline to ₹821.96 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹931.83 crore in Q1 FY25. On a sequential basis, too, the revenue was lower than ₹936.25 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

The company reported an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of ₹196 crore in Q1 FY26.

RattanIndia Power has an installed capacity of 1,350 MW (270 MW X 5 units) thermal power plant with a capacity to produce 11,826 MUs annually, at Amravati, Maharashtra. The company has a 1200 MW Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). Meanwhile, additional 28 MW is being sold in the open market.

Advertisement

During the quarter, the small-cap company sold 12.09 MUs on the power exchange, generating revenue of ₹9.36 crore, in addition to revenue earned through the PPA.

Additionally, the board has recommended Ravi Kumar Pakalapati as an Additional Director and Whole Time Director of the company with immediate effect.

RattanIndia Power Share Price After posting a Q1 loss, RattanIndia Power shares saw heavy selling. The small-cap stock below ₹20 dipped over 5% to the day's low of ₹14.10. It finally settled the day at ₹14.43, down 4.44%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.