RattanIndia Power share price jumps another 11%, rallies 35% in June. What's powering the rally?

RattanIndia Power share price in focus today: Maintaining its strong bull run for the fifth consecutive trading session on Monday, June 30, shares of RattanIndia Power, a small-cap stock, gained another 11% to reach ₹15.90 apiece on a strong spike in trading volumes, taking the five-day cumulative gain to 18%. A total of 400 million shares have exchanged hands on both the NSE and BSE as of 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The company has witnessed a steady rise in demand for its shares on the Indian stock market in recent months, with June alone delivering a return of 35%, its biggest monthly gain since May 2024. It has ended the last four months in the green, including the ongoing month, with a total gain of 72%.

Also Read | IDBI Bank shares jumps 3% on reports of GoI inviting bids from potential bidders

The sharp rise in value has also drawn attention from the exchanges, which sought clarification on the sudden surge. In response, the company stated that no material information or announcement requiring disclosure under applicable regulations had been made, nor had any such information been withheld, as per its June 10 filing.

Big turnaround After hitting a 13-year high of ₹21 in June 2024, the stock came under sustained selling pressure over the following months, losing nearly 60% of its value by February 2025. However, it managed to break its prolonged losing streak in March 2025 with a 10% gain, and the momentum continued over the next three months.

Advertisement

Despite the strong comeback after a long period of weakness, the stock still trades well below its all-time high of ₹45, which it had touched in October 2009, its listing year. Looking at its annual performance since then, the stock remained volatile, ending seven out of the next 11 years in the red.

The tide, however, turned in its favor in 2023, when the stock closed the year with a gain of 126%. This was followed by another 52% gain in calendar year 2024. In the current year so far, it has added another 13%.

About RattanIndia Power RattanIndia Power is one of the leading private power generation companies, with an installed capacity of 2,700 MW of thermal power plants at Amravati and Nashik. For the March-ending quarter, the company reported a net profit of ₹126 crore on ₹936 crore of revenues.

Advertisement

For the full FY25, the company reported a net profit of ₹222 crore on ₹3824 crore in revenues.