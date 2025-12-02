Ravelcare IPO Day 2: Check GMP, subscription, key dates, and other details

Ravelcare's IPO opened for subscription on December 1, aiming to raise 24.10 crore through 19 lakh equity shares. The price band is set at 123-130 per share, with strong investor interest reflected in a subscription rate of 62.86x by Day 2.

Published2 Dec 2025, 03:29 PM IST
Ravelcare IPO opened for subscription on December 1 and will close on December 3. The price band for the SME IPO is set at ₹123-130 per share.

Ravelcare IPO Day 2: The initial public offering (IPO) of Ravelcare opened for public subscription on December 1 and will remain open until Wednesday, December 3. This 24.10 crore SME IPO is entirely a fresh issue comprising 19 lakh equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component included.

The price band for the Ravelcare IPO has been set between 123 and 130 per share.

Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is serving as the registrar to the issue. SS Corporate Securities Ltd. has been appointed as the market maker.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Thursday, December 4. Equity shares are likely to be credited to successful applicants on Friday, December 5, with refunds for non-allottees processed on the same day.

Ravelcare is set to list its shares on the BSE SME platform on Monday, December 8.

From the total proceeds, 11.5 crore will be allocated toward marketing and advertising activities aimed at boosting brand visibility. A further 7.8 crore will be utilised for establishing a new manufacturing facility at Mauje-Peth in Amravati. The remaining funds will be deployed for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, the company disclosed on November 28 that it had raised 6.83 crore from anchor investors.

In terms of allocation, 47.25% of the net offer has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), while 33.44% is set aside for retail investors. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) have been allotted 14.24% of the issue.

The IPO lot size is fixed at 1,000 shares. For retail participants, the minimum investment is 2 lots. At the upper end of the price band— 130 per share—the minimum investment required amounts to 2.60 lakh.

Ravelcare IPO GMP Today

Investor sentiment toward the IPO is strong, as Ravelcare's grey market premium (GMP) stood at 65 on December 1. This suggested that the stock is likely to debut at 195, a premium of 50% from IPO price of 130.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Ravelcare IPO subscription status

The IPO was subscribed 62.86x by 3:20 pm Day 2. The retail portion was subscribed 73.51x, and NII portion was booked a massive 112.41x while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 6.8x bids.

The company has received bids for 7.76 crore shares against 12.35 lakh shares on offer.

About Ravelcare

Incorporated in 2018, Ravelcare is a digital-first beauty and personal care company that offers a wide range of haircare, skincare and bodycare products. The brand operates on a direct-to-consumer (D2C) model, supported by major e-commerce marketplaces and quick-commerce platforms. This omnichannel strategy allows Ravelcare to reach consumers across India while also serving key international markets, including the UAE, Australia, Canada, Germany, the US and Saudi Arabia.

For the six months ending September 30, 2025, the company reported revenue of 14.4 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of 3.2 crore. For the full FY25, Ravelcare posted revenue of 24.98 crore and PAT of 5.25 crore, underscoring consistent growth and rising consumer demand across its product portfolio.

