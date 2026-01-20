Ray Dalio’s 2025 warning of ‘new monetary order’ resurfaces: Can gold shun US Dollar’s reserve currency status?

Ray Dalio’s April 2025 warning of a “breaking down of the monetary order” amid surging US debt and tariffs now appears prescient as global growth slows and de-dollarization efforts accelerate in early 2026.

In the resurfaced NBC interview, the Bridgewater founder highlighted five historical forces — debt cycles, internal conflicts, geopolitical shifts, acts of nature, and technology — driving profound disruptions beyond a standard recession. His focus on monetary breakdown underscores ongoing US fiscal strains and trade tensions.

Dalio’s Core Warnings Dalio described a US debt buildup creating imbalances, with tariffs on China acting as “rocks thrown into the production system,” risking chaotic global efficiency losses. He predicted scenarios worse than recession, akin to the 1930s, including monetary inflation eroding bond values as stores of wealth, potentially rivaling 1971 or 2008 crises if compounded by conflicts.

Solutions centered on Congress pledging a 3% GDP budget deficit — far from the current trajectory of nearly $2 trillion annual shortfalls and 124% debt-to-GDP ratio.

Current Global Echoes US fiscal woes persist, with $602 billion borrowed in FY2026’s first three months and national debt nearing $38 trillion, fueling Dalio’s recent reiterations of debt-driven devaluation. Trump’s tariffs, peaking early 2026, are curbing global growth to 2.7-2.9%, hitting trade at 2.2% and labor markets in Europe and China hardest.

Trump’s tariffs have understandable goals, Dalio said, but they are being implemented in a “very disruptive” way that creates global conflict.

BRICS advances, like India’s RBI proposal for linked digital currencies and “BRICS Pay” prototypes, signal de-dollarization momentum amid US twin deficits.

Dalio’s concerns, flagged in 2025, align with the increase in central bank gold purchases globally. Central banks’ gold reserves reached nearly $4 trillion in 2026, exceeding the US Treasury holdings of $3.9 trillion for the first time since 1996, according to World Gold Council data, signaling diversification from dollar assets.