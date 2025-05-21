Ray Dalio, who predicted 2008 market crash, warns of US debt risks going beyond credit ratings; here's why

Ray Dalio has warned that the US debt risks goes beyond credit ratings amid the US government's mounting debt in the current global economic scenario. The billionaire founder of one of the world's largest hedge funds said that the US debt downgrade, you should know that credit ratings understate credit risks because they only rate the risk of the government not paying its debt.

“They don't include the greater risk that the countries in debt will print money to pay their debts thus causing holders of the bonds to suffer losses from the decreased value of the money they're getting (rather than from the decreased quantity of money they're getting). Said differently, for those who care about the value of their money, the risks for US government debt are greater than the rating agencies are conveying,” said Dalio in a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

Dalio said last month that US President Donald Trump's trade war has brought the United States near to recession. He was asked on NBC's "Meet the Press" if he thought the world's largest economy could dip into recession, usually understood as a meaningful decline in output, as a result of a trade war that has roiled global markets in recent weeks.

The Bridgewater Associates founder said, “I think that right now we are at a decision-making point and very close to a recession.” The tariff plan includes duties on dozens of countries but the planned start dates for many of those changed abruptly last week, with a 90-day pause for goods from many places except China.

Dalio said this had been "very disruptive" and the tariffs' impact was “like throwing rocks into the production system.” He also expressed worry about the potential combined impact of U.S. debt, U.S. budget deficit and global political tension.

"We're having profound changes in the world order... if you take tariffs, if you take debt, if you take the rising power challenging existing power... How that's handled could produce something that is much worse than a recession."