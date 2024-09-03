Raymond Group clarifies on demerger plans: Three listed entities post-completion of formalities; Details here

Raymond Group has clarified in a statement to stock exchanges on Tuesday, September 3, that as part of the demerger plans of its lifestyle business, shares of Raymond Lifestyle are expected to be listed soon. The textile major also said that after the completion of formalities of demerger plans, the Raymond Group will have three listed entities -Raymond Limited, Raymond Lifestyle Limited and Raymond Realty Limited.

Domestic brokerages said after the company's analyst meeting that Raymond Lifestyle will likely list during the first week of September 2024. The firm anticipates doubling its EBITDA to over ₹20 billion by FY28 and is forecasting for 12–15 per cent sales growth in the lifestyle sector, said analysts.

Raymond clarifies on demerger plans Raymond said in a regulatory filing to the BSE on Tuesday, ‘’As already intimated to the stock exchanges from time to time, Raymond Limited has demerged its lifestyle business to Raymond Lifestyle Limited (RLL) through a composite scheme of arrangement and as per the said Scheme shares of RLL are expected to be listed soon.''

Raymond added in its statement that it had intimated to the stock exchanges on July 04, 2024, that the Board of Directors approved the demerger scheme of its realty business to Raymond Realty Limited, and the demerged entity will be listed on stock exchanges after obtaining the necessary statutory/ regulatory approvals.

The company has already applied for grant of NOC under Regulation 37 with both the stock exchanges. Post completion of all formalities for both the scheme of arrangement, there will be three listed entities in the Raymond Group i.e. Raymond Limited, Raymond Lifestyle Limited and Raymond Realty Limited,'' said Raymond.

Brokerages on Raymond Brokerages said that Raymond will split its lifestyle business into a distinct company as part of the corporate restructuring. Raymond shareholders will be given four equity shares of Raymond Lifestyle for every five shares they currently hold.

Raymond revealed the separation of its real estate business into another company called Raymond Realty. The Raymond Group will now comprise three publicly traded entities: Lifestyle, Real Estate, and the existing entity (engineering).