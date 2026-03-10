Raymond is quietly reinventing itself as a player in precision engineering and aerospace manufacturing.
Raymond’s ₹36,800 crore aerospace pivot: Why global engine giants are betting on this Indian ‘moat’
SummaryRaymond has reinvented itself as a player in precision engineering and aerospace. With EV components, aero-engine parts, and a growing export pipeline, the company is positioning for the next phase of manufacturing growth.
