Raymond Realty share price crashes 7% despite strong Q1 results 2025. Do you own?

Raymond Realty share price crashed nearly 7 per cent to ₹677.45 apiece in Monday's trading session despite the company two-fold rise in its net profit for the June quarter 2025.

Raymond Realty shares have remained in red since the beginning of 2025. The stock has descended over 25 per cent in a month and nearly 32 per cent in six months.

Shares of Raymond Realty demerged from its parent company Raymond Ltd and got listed on the stock exchanges in May this year.

Raymond Realty Q1 results 2025 The real estate division of Raymond Ltd. reported more than a twofold increase in its net profit for the first quarter, despite a year-on-year slowdown in bookings due to limited inventory in completed projects.

For the quarter ended June 30, the company posted a net profit of ₹16.5 crore, up from ₹7.4 crore in the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue surged to ₹374.4 crore, more than doubling from ₹129.6 crore a year earlier.

EBITDA rose 40 per cent year-on-year to ₹24 crore, compared to ₹17.1 crore in the previous year. However, the EBITDA margin fell to 6.4 per cent from 13.2 per cent, impacted by a significant increase in input and operational costs.

Booking value declined to ₹306 crore from ₹611 crore in the same quarter last year, due to a slowdown in sales caused by limited ready-to-sell inventory. Collections also dropped to ₹374 crore from ₹483 crore.

“Our performance this quarter was in line with our expectations, reflecting sales moderation owing to low inventory levels in mature projects; a steady progress in launching new ones in H2,” said Harmohan Sahni, Managing Director of Raymond Realty.

