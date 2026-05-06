Raymond Realty shares hit 20% upper circuit after strong Q4 results; up 51% since March low

Shares of Raymond Realty were locked in the 20% upper circuit limit in Wednesday’s trade, May 6, reaching a five-month high of ₹569.60 apiece as investors were encouraged by the company’s strong performance in the March quarter.

The company, on Tuesday, delivered a strong improvement in its financial performance during both the March quarter and the full financial year ended FY26. Revenue from operations in Q4FY26 surged 51% year-on-year to ₹1,157 crore, compared with ₹766 crore in Q4FY25, reflecting healthy execution and sustained demand across its residential portfolio.

At the operating level, EBITDA for the quarter rose 49% to ₹253 crore from ₹170 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, EBITDA margin moderated marginally to 21.5% in Q4FY26 from 22.1% in Q4FY25. Net profit for the quarter came in at ₹161 crore, registering a robust 44% increase over ₹112 crore reported in the year-ago period.

For the full financial year FY26, Raymond Realty maintained its growth trajectory, with revenue from operations rising 29% to ₹2,991 crore as against ₹2,320 crore in FY25. Annual EBITDA improved 13% to ₹495 crore from ₹437 crore in the previous fiscal, although EBITDA margin softened to 16.3% compared with 18.6% in FY25.

Meanwhile, net profit for FY26 climbed 11% year-on-year to ₹305 crore, versus ₹274 crore reported in the preceding financial year. The company recorded pre-sales of ₹1,519 crore in Q4 FY26 and ₹3,023 crore in FY26, driven by robust demand across its ongoing as well as newly launched projects.

Its collections during the reporting quarter improved to ₹515 crore from ₹496 crore in the same period last year. However, on a full-year basis, collections moderated to ₹1,725 crore in FY26 from ₹1,887 crore in FY25.

The company’s total portfolio has now expanded to nearly ₹42,000 crore in Gross Development Value (GDV). Its 100-acre Thane land parcel continues to remain the cornerstone of growth, carrying an estimated revenue potential of ₹25,000 crore.

Meanwhile, its JDA portfolio has emerged as the structural pivot for asset-light growth and now comprises seven projects with a combined revenue potential of nearly ₹17,000 crore.

During Q4, the company also successfully introduced a new Ten X–District 9 residential development focused on 2-BHK homes, along with Park Street, a high-street retail destination.

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Raymond Realty share price trend With today’s rise, the stock has jumped 28% in just four trading sessions of May, building on a strong 18% gain in April, taking the cumulative gain of 51%.

The stock had struggled to gain footing since its demerger from Raymond in July and closed six of the following eight months in the red, resulting in a cumulative decline of 38%. At current levels, the stock is still trading 46% below its one-year peak.