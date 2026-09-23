214% rally in 6 months! Defence stock Raymond retraces from its 52-week high; what next now?

Defence stock Raymond share price declined more than 3% on Wednesday, September 23, as investors booked profits after the stock touched a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,195.30 in the previous session on September 22.

The stock shed as much as 3.4% to its day's low of ₹1,075.10 per share on BSE.

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Despite Wednesday’s decline, the stock has delivered sharp gains across multiple time frames.

Raymond shares have risen 10% in one week, 70% in one month, 84% in three months and 214% in the last six months. Over the past one year, the stock has gained 74%, highlighting the strong rally that preceded Wednesday’s profit booking.

The recent momentum in Raymond shares has come after Raymond Limited has expanded its aerospace and defence operations, with its subsidiary JK Maini Global Aerospace Limited emerging successful in a tender conducted by a leading Indian aerospace and defence OEM.

Moreover, the company’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) is scheduled for Saturday, October 3. The meeting is expected to consider and approve key proposals, including the preferential issue of securities through private placement.

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Order win Raymond Limited’s aerospace and defence arm, JK Maini Global Aerospace Limited, has won a tender from a leading Indian aerospace and defence OEM

Under the proposed programme, the subsidiary will assemble wing structures and centre fuselage structures for a major indigenous fighter aircraft. The development marks Raymond’s entry into the aircraft structures segment, taking its aerospace capabilities beyond precision manufacturing into higher-value assemblies.

Rakesh Tiwary, Group CFO, Raymond Group, said: “This opportunity is strategically much larger than its immediate business potential. It provides Raymond an entry into the high-value aircraft structures segment while maintaining capital efficiency.”

The programme is expected to use the customer’s existing infrastructure, allowing Raymond to build execution capabilities while keeping the expansion capital-efficient.

Raymond said its Engineering vertical now comprises Aerospace and Defence & Tools and Auto Components, with its aerospace and defence business expanding following the acquisition of Maini Precision Products.

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Should you buy? According to Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited, RAYMOND is currently looking extremely stretched, with the weekly RSI at 83 and daily RSI at 84, indicating strong overbought conditions.

The daily RSI has also witnessed multiple swings, suggesting weakening momentum at higher levels. Importantly, a Shooting Star candlestick pattern was formed yesterday, further indicating the possibility of near-term profit booking or a pullback, he noted.

“Hence, we advise booking profits at current levels rather than chasing the stock at higher levels. The immediate support is placed at ₹1,000, while ₹1,193 remains the key resistance zone. A sustained break below ₹1,000 could further increase the probability of a deeper correction,” he suggested.

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Preferential issue Earlier this month, Raymond announced that it plans to raise funds through the preferential allotment of 33.28 lakh convertible warrants. The warrants are proposed to be issued at ₹645 per warrant and will be allotted on a private placement basis to Minerva Ventures Fund.

The preferential issue has added to investor interest around the stock, particularly as Raymond’s shares have rallied sharply in recent months. The proposed fundraise is among the key developments investors are expected to track ahead of the October 3 EGM.

Raymond Q1 Diversified Raymond Ltd reported a sharp sequential increase in net profit on Friday, August 7, with Q1 FY27 profit surging 1,758% to ₹21 crore from ₹1.13 crore in Q4 FY26.

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Revenue increased 0.4% quarter-on-quarter to ₹606 crore from ₹603 crore, while EBITDA rose 2.4% to ₹77.3 crore from ₹75.5 crore. EBITDA margin also improved to 12.8% in Q1 FY27 from 12.5% in the previous quarter.

Raymond said its quarterly performance was supported by the Aerospace & Defence and Precision Technology & Auto Components divisions. The Precision Technology & Auto Components division also recorded healthy export growth in critical components for the hybrid sector, supporting operational momentum across the group.

Defence sector outlook The broader outlook for India's defence industry has also remained a key factor behind investor interest in defence-linked companies.

Analysts at Jefferies believe India's defence spending could record a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the medium term amid global geopolitical tensions. The brokerage expects private sector companies to have visible growth prospects of more than 20%, supported by the government's focus on domestic manufacturing and development of the private sector supply chain.

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Jefferies expects India's domestic defence capital spending to increase at a 16% CAGR over FY26-30E, compared with 10% CAGR for overall defence capex, as the focus on indigenisation continues.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.a

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.